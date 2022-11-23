Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 428.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,089 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Sally Beauty worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

