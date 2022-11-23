Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

