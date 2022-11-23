Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 21,562 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1,425.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.