Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.