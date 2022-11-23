Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 46,614 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 601.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

