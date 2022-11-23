Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 36,124 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin Stock Performance

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

