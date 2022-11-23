Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 27,888 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.