Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 55.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 256,304 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

