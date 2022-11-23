EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, EAC has traded 69% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $60.25 million and $18,532.05 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00432753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023870 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.22712141 USD and is down -19.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,007.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

