E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading 3.2% Higher

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 2,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 269,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
SSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
