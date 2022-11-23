Douglas N. Benham Acquires 4,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. 1,480,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,012. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

