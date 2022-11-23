Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

