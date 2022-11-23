Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of CCI opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

