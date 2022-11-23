Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $385.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.95 and a 200 day moving average of $419.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

