Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,972,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.6 %

COP stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

