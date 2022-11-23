Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $386,000. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 159,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 638,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 64,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

