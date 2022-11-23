Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 233 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $339.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

