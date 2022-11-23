Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.04) to GBX 700 ($8.28) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.98) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 780 ($9.22) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.74) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

