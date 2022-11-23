Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $174.47.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

