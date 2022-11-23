Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

