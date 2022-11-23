Dogelon Mars (ELON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $153.07 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,651,185,373,525 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

