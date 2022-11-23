Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.85 billion and approximately $575.03 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00471588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00017556 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

