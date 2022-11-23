Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 358,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,975,071 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.20.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 150.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 250,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,207,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

