Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.70 and last traded at $127.75. 5,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 572,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.64.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

