Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,888,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.