DigiByte Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $114.19 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,458.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00475473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00119176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00817071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00698281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00240522 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,820,061,723 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

