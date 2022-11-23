DigiByte Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $114.19 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,458.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00475473 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025770 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00119176 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00817071 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001888 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00698281 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006083 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00240522 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,820,061,723 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.