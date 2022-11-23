DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.50-$12.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

