DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

NYSE DKS opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

