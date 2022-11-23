Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Down to $195.99

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.99, but opened at $185.62. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $183.60, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.23. The firm has a market cap of $552.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $5.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.