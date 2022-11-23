dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $201.36 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00006037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $201.36 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00469256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00017568 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000339 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98991053 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

