Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€5.50” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €5.50 ($5.61) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of TEG traded down €0.80 ($0.82) on Wednesday, hitting €5.91 ($6.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.44. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a fifty-two week high of €27.06 ($27.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

