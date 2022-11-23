Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of SRAD opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

