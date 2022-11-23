Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $170.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.86.

Analog Devices Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.26 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

