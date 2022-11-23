Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:DELL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Featured Stories
