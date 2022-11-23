CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets cut CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.84.
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.38.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
