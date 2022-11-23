CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets cut CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.84.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

