CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVS. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

