CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.95. 102,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,184. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

