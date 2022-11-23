CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58.
In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
