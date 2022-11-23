Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.6 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.