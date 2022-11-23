Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 47.5% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.49. 71,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,641. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.