Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $324.00

Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 324 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 316.75 ($3.75), with a volume of 303504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,869.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Crestchic’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

