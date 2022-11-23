Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $324.00

Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 324 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 316.75 ($3.75), with a volume of 303504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.43).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Crestchic in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Crestchic Trading Up 9.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,869.24.
Crestchic Announces Dividend
Crestchic Company Profile
Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Crestchic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestchic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.