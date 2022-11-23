Crescent Park Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 94,511 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 1,102,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,675,184. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

