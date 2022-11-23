Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 3.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.98. 15,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $285.58. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.48.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

