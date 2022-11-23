Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.90. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 211,753 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.
The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
