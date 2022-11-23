Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.90. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 211,753 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $2,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.