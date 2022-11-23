Credit Suisse Group Cuts Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $3.30

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 11,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,331. The company has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.89. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 329.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 165.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,891,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

