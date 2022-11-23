Credit Suisse Group Cuts Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $3.30

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
Community Health Systems Price Performance
NYSE:CYH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 11,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,331. The company has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.89. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.