Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,400

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($42.57) to GBX 3,400 ($40.20) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,870 ($45.76) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWKF remained flat at 36.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 36.40. Cranswick has a one year low of 36.40 and a one year high of 36.40.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.