Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.37

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 123044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $523.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 3,548 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $126,060.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,478 shares of company stock worth $2,100,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.