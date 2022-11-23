Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average is $245.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

