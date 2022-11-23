Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Lennar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.