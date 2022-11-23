Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

